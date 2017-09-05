Dart buys Royal Palms

Dart Real Estate has purchased the popular Seven Mile Beach hot spot, Royal Palms.

A brief release on the company’s website today (4 September) announced the acquisition of the property. No details on the purchase price or plans for the Seven Mile property were shared.

Dart Real Estate President Jackie Doak, in the release, said Royal Palms is a “logical acquisition” and will integrate well with the Camana Bay development.

A spokesperson for Coral Apartments Ltd, the company that owns Royal Palms, said he believes the property will be developed in a manner that will be good for the Cayman Islands.

Dart owns the property next to Royal Palms where construction continues as part of the deal with the NRA.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

