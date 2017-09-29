C3 Pure Fibre
Dart Real Estate seeks planning permission for new Foster’s Food Fair

September 28, 2017
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

If permission is granted, there may be a new Fosters Food Fair in George Town.

Dart Real Estate Tuesday (26 September) announced it’s seeking planning permission to build a new supermarket in Camana Bay.

The planned supermarket would be built on the northern part of Camana Bay.

Fosters Food Fair would lease the 60,000-square foot facility from Dart Real Estate.

The planning application also calls for a four-level parking structure with about 325 spaces as well as a 50-foot covered walkway.

If all goes as planned, the Bay Market location as well as the Fosters location at The Strand will close right around the time this new store opens.

It’s estimated the project will take two years to complete.

Construction likely won’t begin until 2018.

