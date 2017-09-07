Decisions made from anger: Forbes gives John Gray students a dose of reality

Caymanian sprinter Ronald Forbes stopped by John Gray High School earlier today to give a group of students a dose of reality, sharing real life experiences covering numerous topics: violence, crime, drug abuse, and anger management to name a few. Forbes, who now resides in Florida, says he regularly speaks to school students when visiting because he feels many of Cayman’s youth are in danger going down the wrong path.

“I do this because I think it is necessary to reach out to these young students who may have already started to run a foul with law and rules of society. If by sharing some of my life’s experiences can give a kid a chance, or prevent recidivism on a minor or major scale, then I’m doing good. We should all take the time out to encourage at least one young person each day.”

Much of Forbes’ hour-long conversation centered around managing anger in real life school situations, and the consequences that come with

“Have you ever done something, and five minutes later you sit down and say ‘that was stupid’, but the action is already done.”

Forbes finished his visit with a question and answer session, much of which centered around gun violence with students asking ‘if he’d ever shot a gun’; Forbes directed the conversation back to a simple message he hopes the students will carry with them long after today:

“Any decision made out of anger, will be done wrong.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

