Divers encourage exploration of lesser known to ease environmental impact on popular spots

Cayman is famous for its world class diving with popular sites being frequented by locals and tourists all year round.

But some spots get less attention while others have high diver traffic and that is taking a toll on the environment.

“There’s a definite correlation between number of divers diving in dive sites and the impact upon those dive sites,” said James Dudley, Manager of Tortuga Divers.

Mr. Dudley knows people from all over the world enjoy Cayman’s majestic underwater world, but he said he is seeing the impact of this attraction on popular dive spots.

“On occasion people hit the reef and we all know that if you touch a piece of reef invariably a large section of that reef then dies, because when you touch the reef you remove like a mucus that’s protecting the reef then it allows that section of the reef to be now prone to infection,” said Mr. Dudley.

This is why he said he wants to shine a light on lesser known spots like Omega Reef in North Side. It’s to reduce the stress of high diver traffic on the regular tourist spots and to showcase that Cayman’s waters have even more to offer.

“People will get to see an abundance of different reef life, from you know the very large predators barracuda, sharks, nurse sharks to the very, very small items. All things that I’ve seen more of here than I’ve seen on the west side of Grand Cayman,” added Mr. Dudley.

And he said with tourist divers bringing $3,000 to $5,000 per person it is important we maintain our oceans.

Mr. Dudley said, “Diving’s big business and we need to look after the reef to ensure people want to come back every year.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

