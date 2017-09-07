C3 Pure Fibre
Crime News

Driver arrested after police pursuit

September 6, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

A man is arrested after a police pursuit during which he collided with two vehicles. Just after 3 o’clock this afternoon (6 September) police began following a car in central George Town.
Police say he noticed he was being followed and began driving recklessly to evade police.
Police activated the emergency lights and siren, but the man refused to stop.
Along Sound Way the man collided with one vehicle, and on North Sound in the vicinity of Shedden road, he collided with a second vehicle. No one in either vehicle was injured.
Police blocked the Mercedes’ path behind Pandora place off Smith Road and the man was arrested.

