Driver sought after hit and run

Police are seeking the driver of a silver Honda who left the scene of a crash late last night (27 September) in George Town.

The accident occurred at the Butterfield roundabout on North Sound Road.

According to the RCIPS the accident occurred just before 11 o’clock.

A Honda collided with a red Ford Explorer causing the female driver to lose control and crash into the Al Thompson fence. Police said the driver of the silver sedan vehicle did not stop.

No injury to the female driver was reported. Anyone with information is asked to call George Town police station at 949-4222.

