Crime News

Driver sought after hit and run

September 28, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Police are seeking the driver of a silver Honda who left the scene of a crash late last night (27 September) in George Town.
The accident occurred at the Butterfield roundabout on North Sound Road.
According to the RCIPS the accident occurred just before 11 o’clock.
A Honda collided with a red Ford Explorer causing the female driver to lose control and crash into the Al Thompson fence. Police said the driver of the silver sedan vehicle did not stop.
No injury to the female driver was reported. Anyone with information is asked to call George Town police station at 949-4222.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

