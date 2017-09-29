C3 Pure Fibre
Eclipze Hair Design and Hair Spa 17th annual Cut-a-Thon on the horizon

September 28, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
This weekend Eclipze Hair Design and Hair Spa will be hosting its 17th annual Cut-a-Thon to raise funds for breast cancer awareness. Joining Janelle Muttoo was Eclipze owner Darla Dilbert to discuss the event, which is in its 17th year, and how you can join the fight against breast cancer. The event kicks off Sunday (1 October.)

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

