Emotions run high on day 2 of indecent assault trial

The alleged 8-year-old victim in an indecent assault trial testified in court today (19 September,) breaking down in tears as she recounted the attack allegedly perpetrated at the hands of a 57-year-old man.

He is facing two counts of indecent assault, two counts of gross indecency and one count of attempted rape arising out of a 2016 incident.

The video statement taken by police was played in court before Justice Tim Owen who is presiding in the judge-alone trial.

The girl, who was 7 at the time, told the officers that the incident happened in a car just outside of her home after the man picked her up from school. She said the accused touched her private parts on the outside of her clothing then on the inside and told her, “If you talk I will kill your mother.”

During the video interview, the girl struggled as she recounted the incident and her mother who was in court was seen wiping away tears as the video played.

The mother testified on Monday (18 September) that the accused was a trusted friend and “I thought he was a respectable man.”

Another witness who cannot be named in the matter by the Court’s order said the child’s mother discovered something was wrong with the girl during bath time when the child tried to hide parts of her body.

She said after inspecting her daughter she realised there was swelling on her vagina and other abnormalities which led to the discovery that the girl had contracted an STD.

The witness said before being taken to the hospital the girl would not admit to her mother what had taken place and only then she quietly admitted with a simple nod that someone had touched her.

