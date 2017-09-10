C3 Pure Fibre
Environment News

Erosion at George Town development site causes environmental concerns

September 10, 2017
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

Long time diver and conservationist Peter Millburn told Cayman 27 he has concerns about widespread erosion from a development site along South Church Street in George Town. 

Mr. Milburn shared photos from the site. He told Cayman 27 heavy winds and seas, the impacts of hurricane Irma, are washing large amounts of marl and other sediment out to sea. He said marl from the development site has spread as far to the south as Smith’s Cove.

He told Cayman 27 he forwarded the pictures to the Department of Environment.

“Why is this being allowed,” said Mr. Milburn in a text message. “They need to be shut down period.”

He said the coastal works taking place, coupled with the rough weather, could pose a flooding risk for the neighboring properties, in addition to the averse environmental impacts of a major siltation event.

The Department of Environment Sunday confirmed it had received the pictures from Mr. Milburn, and is looking into the situation.

Cayman 27 has reached out to the developer for comment, and is awaiting a response.

 

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

