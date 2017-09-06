Errington Webster sentencing postponed again

Still no sentence for former political hopeful Errington Webster. This is the third time Mr. Webster’s sentencing for sexual assault charges has been postponed in Grand Court.

Mr. Webster was found guilty in June on four counts in relation to the sexual assault of a teenage girl. He was convicted of three counts of indecent assault and one of gross indecency.

Mr. Webster was originally expected to receive his sentencing 24 August. He will now attend Grand Court for the sentencing on 11 September.

