C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Postpaid Mobile Plans
News Politics

Ex-pat exodus? Pension Dept says no numbers to show that’s happening

September 1, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Cayman pension officials said they have no numbers to show ex-pat workers are applying en masse to refund their pensions ahead of law changes at year’s end.
Deputy Pensions Director Amy Wollinston told Cayman 27 there has been an increase in queries into how to get a refund, but checks show no jump in refund applications.
Ms Wolliston said, “We have conferred with the multiple employer pension plan administrators and they have not experienced an increase in the refund applications, which is expected since the employees have yet to fulfil the three criteria.”
Those criteria being; Employment must be terminated, no contributions to pension accounts for 2 years and applicant must be off island for six months.
Ms Wolliston said it’s too premature to estimate how many refunds and the amount to be refunded. Currently there’s $1.1 billion in pension assets under management in Cayman.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Kirk Freeport1
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Eclipze
Cricket – CPL T20
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: