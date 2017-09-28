Cayman’s history is a rich, colourful tapestry made up of many stories and one of the most popular tales is the one behind the Wreck of the Ten Sail. Author Sam Oakley’s book explores this legend and she sat down with Janelle Muttoo this evening (27 September) to discuss what her maritime research found. You may be surprised by what she discovered.
Exploring the story behind the Wreck of the Ten Sails
September 27, 2017
About the author
Reshma Ragoonath
Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.
