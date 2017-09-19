C3 Pure Fibre
Family, friends in mourning after North Side killing

September 19, 2017
Mario Grey
A 23-year-old man is dead after a stabbing Sunday night (17 September) in North Side.

Azzan Sherieff was pronounced dead at the Cayman Islands hospital after he was fatally stabbed at a home on Union Street off Frank Sound Road.

Police said when emergency responders arrived on scene shortly after 5:20 p.m. Sunday afternoon, they found Mr. Sherieff. He was having difficulty breathing and had been stabbed.

A 25-year-old woman remains in police custody on suspicion of murder.

Police also said the victim and suspect knew each other.

Mr. Sherieff’s older sister Brandi Sherieff said fishing is a family affair in her household. She said her brother will be missed by the fishing community and the North Side community.

“We’ll be out fishing for Wahoo or tuna and he shouts out ‘daddy that’s him, that’s him.’ Everything is just at a lost,” Ms. Sherieff sobbed.

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey has more.

 

