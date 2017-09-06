C3 Pure Fibre
Family members say they still expect Chadwick Bodden’s return

September 5, 2017
Mario Grey
2 Min Read

Relatives of Chadwick Bodden are still holding firm to the belief that the 40-year-old missing boater will come home one day, despite hosting his memorial service.

Police reported Mr Bodden and his friend Edward Hendricks-Hyde left Cayman in June for a boat trip to 60 Mile bank, but they did not return when they were supposed to. Almost a month later Mr. Hendricks-Hyde was rescued in the Gulf of Mexico. He told Mexican media Mr. Bodden jumped overboard.

Despite Mr. Hendrick Hyde’s stance, Mr. Bodden’s family is still holding firm to their belief the 40-year-old missing boater will come home one day.

Mr. Bodden’s cousin, Brittany Shelley describes the Bodden Town man as her “big brother” and said it was a bitter-sweet feeling when his friend, Mr. Hendricks Hyde returned without him after they had been missing for several days.

Ms. Shelley said her family had lots of questions surrounding her cousin’s whereabouts which she said Mr. Hendricks Hyde helped her with.

” We are very happy to know that he’s alive (Edward) but also me personally it scared me a lot because I was hoping that Chadwick would have also been with him, brought a lot of questions which he (Edward) did answer a lot of them for us,” Ms. Shelley explained.

On 23 June both men left for 60 Mile bank and when they didn’t return a search began.

Almost a month later Mr. Hendricks-Hydes was found off the coast of Mexico.

Mr. Bodden is yet to be found.

