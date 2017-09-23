Fire fighters raise cancer funds

Cayman Islands Fire Services put down their fire hoses and took off their helmets to hit the streets to get donations for childhood cancer.

Today (22 September) the men in blue played their part in helping raise funding to donate to St. Baldrick’s Foundation for cancer research.

Fireman Roy Charlton said we all are faced with the risk of cancer and it’s important to provide children especially with proper treatment for such a deadly disease.

“Giving a child medication, I would say for cancer that’s designed for an adult can be quite taxing on a young child so hopefully our contributions and the contribution from other organisations will help.” said Mr. Charlton.

Some of the men will also get their heads shaved for the act of solidarity with Hannah’s Heroes.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

