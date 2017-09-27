C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Postpaid Mobile Plans
Sports

Flag Football: Panthers, Vipers cruise to 2017 Championships

September 26, 2017
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read

In the men’s final, the BK Panthers cruised to a 14-6 win in Saturday’s Cayman Islands Flag Football Association’s men’s championship over the Island Heritage Predators. In the first series of the game, Panthers quarterback Nick Miscioscia found a streaking TJ Haye down the left side to put the Panthers up early.  Later in the first with the Preds driving, an interception by Jahmai Dunbar halted their momentum, returning it to mid-field. On the ensuing drive, Miscioscia found John Pump sprawled out in the left corner of the end zone for their second touchdown of the day. In the second half, Preds quarterback Jordan Stubblefield scrambled to find open receivers, but a Jamal Dell interception all but sealed the title for the Panthers.

In the women’s final, the HSM Vipers defeated the Greenhouse Lynx 20-7. Vipers quarterback Lisa Malice was picked off early in the first series by Lynx’s Ericka Lynch, just inside the 20-yard line. The Lynx however could not use the excellent field position to their advantage and were unable convert. On the ensuing drive, with the Vipers in the red zone,  the team lined up in the wildcat formation with leading scorer Shenel Gall taking the direct snap around the Lynx defense and into the end zone for a 7-0 lead. In the second half, Gall took the opening kickoff back 60 yards for the touchdown, giving the Vipers a commanding 14-0 lead. The Lynx would fight back, with Erica Bosch finding Christsania Parker for their first score of the game, narrowing the score to 14-7. The Vipers would seal it late in the fourth, as Jennifer Choice would take the Bosch pass to the house for the interception, giving the Vipers a 20-7 victory.

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze
Kirk Freeport1
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: