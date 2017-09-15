Flag Football: Smith’s pick-6 helps Lynx finish 2nd place going into playoffs

A perfectly timed interception by ‘Marvelous’ Marleena Smith helped the Greenhouse Lynx defeat the Predators 14-0 in week 12 of the flag football season. The Lynx (8-2-2) now go into the playoffs as the second place team in the women’s division behind the HSM Vipers (11-0-1). On 19 August, the Lynx tied the Vipers 6-6, ending their undefeated streak.

In the men’s division, the Hellcats tied Maples 6-6 with the help of a Nigel ‘Great Touchdown Celebration’ Solomon touchdown down the right sideline. The Hellcats (7-1-4) go into the playoffs 2nd overall in the men’s division behind the BK Panthers (10-0-2).

Here are the rest of the scores from Week 12:

Lady Sharks 12 vs 0 Jaguars

HSM Vipers 7 vs 0 Wolverines

Island Predators 29 vs 0 Knights

FS Knights 6 vs 0 BK Panthers

HSM Vipers 12 vs 0 Lynx

Here are the standings after the regular season:

Men’s Premier League Pts W T L PF PA GP BK Panthers 20 10 0 2 90 151 61 12 Kensington Hellcats 15 7 1 4 40 122 82 12 Island Heritage Predators 13 6 1 5 30 102 72 12 Maples 10 4 2 6 -25 103 128 12 Maples FS Knights 2 1 0 11 -135 55 190 12

Women’s Premier League

