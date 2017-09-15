Flag Football: Smith’s pick-6 helps Lynx finish 2nd place going into playoffs

A perfectly timed interception by ‘Marvelous’ Marleena Smith helped the Greenhouse Lynx defeat the Predators 14-0 in week 12 of the flag football season. The Lynx (8-2-2) now go into the playoffs as the second place team in the women’s division behind the HSM Vipers (11-0-1). On 19 August, the Lynx tied the Vipers 6-6, ending their undefeated streak.
In the men’s division, the Hellcats tied Maples 6-6 with the help of a Nigel ‘Great Touchdown Celebration’ Solomon touchdown down the right sideline. The Hellcats (7-1-4) go into the playoffs 2nd overall in the men’s division behind the BK Panthers (10-0-2).
Here are the rest of the scores from Week 12:
Men’s Premier League
|Pts
|W
|T
|L
|PF
|PA
|GP
|BK Panthers
|20
|10
|0
|2
|90
|151
|61
|12
|Kensington Hellcats
|15
|7
|1
|4
|40
|122
|82
|12
|Island Heritage Predators
|13
|6
|1
|5
|30
|102
|72
|12
|Maples
|10
|4
|2
|6
|-25
|103
|128
|12
|Maples FS Knights
|2
|1
|0
|11
|-135
|55
|190
|12
Women’s Premier League
|Pts
|W
|T
|L
|PF
|PA
|GP
|HSM Vipers
|23
|11
|1
|0
|208
|226
|18
|12
|The Greenhouse Lynx
|18
|8
|2
|2
|20
|78
|58
|12
|Red Stripe Wolverines
|12
|5
|2
|5
|1
|62
|61
|12
|Tribe Tattoo Lady Sharks
|10
|4
|2
|6
|-1
|70
|71
|12
|Subway Lady Predators
|6
|2
|2
|8
|-93
|18
|111
|12
|Maples Jaguars
|3
|1
|1
|10
|-135
|19
|154
|12
