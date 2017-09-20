C3 Pure Fibre
Flag Football: Vipers, Lynx, Predators, Panthers headed to Saturday’s finals

September 19, 2017
Jordan Armenise
The Island Heritage Predators (7-1-5) were lead by a Jordan Stubblefield TD pass to Avery Ebanks, punching their ticket to the men’s finals with a 14-0 win over the Kensington Hellcats at the Ed Bush Stadium Saturday afternoon. In the second men’s final, Nick Miscioscia’s TD pass to Jordan Cacho helped the first place BK Panthers (11-2-0) defeated Maples 9-6. In two regular season games, The Panthers are 3-0 against the Preds, beating them 6-0 on 1st July,  14-9 on 31 July and 7-0 on 12 August.

In the women’s division, the HSM Vipers (12-1) defeated the Lady Sharks 6-0 to advance to the finals, while the Greenhouse Lynx (9-2-2) defeated the Wolverines 13-12. The Lynx are the only team to tie the Vipers when they drew 6-6 on 19 August.

Festivities kick off at 2:00pm Saturday at the Ed Bush Stadium, with games starting at 3:00pm

 

 

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

