Football: Proposed expansion of CIFA’s Premier League has it’s pros and cons

Bodden Town FC captain Ramon Sealy says the addition of both the Cayman Islands Football Association’s First Division teams and the Under-20 National team to this year’s Premier League leaves him with mixed feelings.

“It’s different, some games might not be as appealing as others. No disrespect to those others sides but there will be a gap in competition, but hopefully they can still be competitive and put on a good show.”

The league will now feature 16 teams for the 2017-2018 season: Bodden Town SC, Elite SC, Scholars International SC, Roma United SC, Sunset SC, Academy SC, Cayman Athletic SC, Latinos FC, adding Cayman Brac FC, Savannah FC, Futures SC, Alliance SC, North Side SC, George Town SC, East End United SC, and the Under-20 Nationals.

Sealy goes onto say he doesn’t mind having the Under-20’s join the league.

“I agree with that move. When I was growing up, I played Under-20’s, we played Premier League teams. Playing against tougher competition will make them a lot faster, develop their game a lot quicker. It’s just for one season, it’s for them to develop the national team program, their a good set of kids.”

The CIFA Premier League begins October 15th.

