Football: Under-20’s tired of being ‘Cinderella’ on international stage

Cayman Islands Under -20 National Football team manager Antwan Seymour wants his team to do what no other football team in the country has ever done before.

“We want to get past the first round, no other Cayman team has ever got across the first round.”

Seymour, who has lead the charge for the under-20’s to gain entry into the Premier League says he wants the team’s performance to change Cayman’s international football reputation.

“We are tired of being the Cinderella team, for too many years Cayman has been the Cinderella team, with people saying Cayman is too small.”

Striker D-Andre Rowe says their proposed promotion to the Premier League aligns with the preparation they feel is needed to excel on an international level.

“It gives us more toughness which we need, because other clubs around the region is very aggressive and stuff, so we really need the toughness.”

Proving people wrong on the pitch is one thing, but Seymour says relinquishing the burden of the associations international embarrassment is a stench that still lingers. Corruption charges and convictions against former leaders such as Jeffery Webb, Canover Watson, and Costas Takkas have left an dark cloud that Seymour feels his team carries when competing internationally.

“That’s the biggest problem we’ve faced, letting the boys know, its not your fault. What has happened with the association or has happened in the past, it has happened, we still have to develop and play for Cayman.

Seymour says the associations past transgressions have had a ripple effect on their funding. “So we’re telling people don’t support the national program through the association, support through the islands.”

On or off the field, Rowe says Cayman’s under-20’s relish opportunities to prove everyone wrong. “When its ready for our time to shine in international matches, they wont have any disbelief in us or anything.”

Come 2018, this team hopes the slipper does not fit.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

