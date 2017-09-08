Friday update: NWS issues flood warning for Sister Islands as Irma passes over Cuba

Cayman Islands National Weather Service leaders issue a flood warning for the Sister Islands as category four Hurricane Irma passes over Cuba.

The NWS says Cayman can expect scattered showers, thunder, increased winds and rough seas as the storm comes roughly within 300 miles of the Cayman Islands.

The NWS says the Sister Islands are likely to experience the brunt of the weather associated with Irma, adding Cayman Brac and Little Cayman could get 1-3 inches of rain within a 24-hour period. That could lead to flooding in low-lying areas.

It urges Cayman Islands residents to continue to monitor the storm.

Fresh west-northwesterly winds becoming southwesterly are expected by Saturday (9 September) morning, with higher gusts around showers.

A small craft warning is in effect for Saturday. These conditions are expected to continue through Sunday (10 September) morning as the storm moves toward Florida.

Irma’s winds have slowed slightly and it is now a category four storm. It still has maximum sustained winds of 150 miles per hour. It’s moving to the west-northwest at 14 miles per hour.

At least 10 people are reported dead in the Caribbean due to Irma, one of the strongest storms on record in the Atlantic. The hurricane currently is north of Cuba’s eastern coast. It’s expected to track north of Cuba and adjacent keys before swinging to the north Saturday (9 September). It’s expected to make landfall in Florida Sunday (10 September).

Tune into Cayman 27 News at 6 p.m. for more.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for…

* Sebastian Inlet southward around the Florida peninsula to Venice

* Florida Keys

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for…

* North of Sebastian Inlet to Ponce Inlet

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for…

* Jupiter Inlet southward around the Florida peninsula to Bonita

Beach

* Florida Keys

* Lake Okeechobee

* Florida Bay

* Southeastern Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands

* Cuban provinces of Camaguey, Ciego de Avila, Sancti Spiritus, and

Villa Clara

* Central Bahamas

* Northwestern Bahamas

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for…

* North of Jupiter Inlet to the Flagler/Volusia County Line

* North of Bonita Beach to Anclote River

* Cuban provinces of Guantanamo, Holguin, Las Tunas and Matanzas

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

* Cuban provinces of Guantanamo, Holguin, and Las Tunas

