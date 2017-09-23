Going bald for a good cause, 5th annual Hannah’s Heroes big shave

Hannah’s Heroes kicked off their fifth annual big shave event on Friday (22 September,) it’s aimed at raising funds for childhood cancer research, Cayman 27’s Philipp Richter caught up with the Meeson’s before the event to discuss the new Charity Law and where the funds will be going.

“When people are out and about soliciting money and soliciting donations, that the donations are going to the right cause and that they are accountable , so that all charities operating on the island are accountable,” said Co-Founder of Hannah’s Heroes Gaylene Meeson, Hannah Meeson’s mother.

Mrs. Meeson welcomed the new Charities Law implemented this year. She said it promotes transparency.

“Keeps the confidence in the public, that when people are soliciting donations that they know that the money is going to the end cause, I think it’s a wonderful law,” said Mrs. Meeson.

Mrs. Meeson said without the public’s help, the organizations goal of curing childhood cancer cannot be achieved.

“Funding research that otherwise wouldn’t happen and we may be responsible for finding a cure for one of the cancers,” said Mrs. Meeson.

“We go through a very vigorous scientific review process so we can assure every supporter that they money they get given, or work so hard so hard to raise is going to the very best research,” said Kathleen Ruddy, CEO of St. Baldricks Foundation, California.

Ms. Ruddy flew down for the big shave event. She said money raised from events like this can fund break through research, like gene therapy.

“Is that it only targets cancer cells, it leaves the other cells healthy, so the potential for late effects is greatly diminished,” said Ms. Ruddy.

“A combination of the chemo and radiation is what has caused all of Hannah’s disabilities, her loss of balance, the fact that her right ear is now deaf , her right eye is causing endless problems,” she added.

For the Meeson’s the funds they are raising will help children all over the world.

“So let’s be bold and go gold,” said Hannah and Gaylene Meeson.

Hannah’s Heroes is aiming to raise $250, 000 from the big shave, it’s being held at Cricket Square Office plaza, Elgin Avenue, George Town.

