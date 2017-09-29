C3 Pure Fibre
Golf: Jarvis just going to ‘play his game’ in defending Junior title

September 28, 2017
Jordan Armenise
Cayman’s Andrew Jarvis says he isn’t worried with the face that no junior golfer in history has successfully defended the junior title in back to back years.

“Every other tournament I do, I just play my golf. I don’t worry my little brother Aaron Jarvis, Justin Hastings, I just go out and play my game.

With questionable weather such as cloudy skies and a 60% chance of showers, Jarvis says he’s prepared rain or shine.

“I’m not that worried, I have special equipment for rain, gloves that you can get soaking wet and still grip the club. As long as you keep the grip of the club dry, that’s pretty much it.”

The competition with the aforementioned duo of Aaron Jarvis, the younger brother to Andrew, and Justin Hastings, along with the elder Jarvis has been neck in neck all season. The trio have spent the better part of 2017 competing against one another both domestically and abroad, including the IMG Academy World Golf Championships, the Caribbean Junior Championships and the Caribbean Amateur Championships.

In the girls division, Holly McLean will be defending her title for the third time, but with the improvements with players such as Lauren Needham, McLean will have to play well in order to defend. 

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

