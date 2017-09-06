Cayman’s Hazard Management is keeping a close eye on Hurricane Irma and has triggered alert for all government agencies involved in our overall preparedness plan. HMCI’s Simon Boxall joined Janelle Muttoo this evening (5 September) to discuss what happens now and what should residents do at this stage.
-
Share This!
Government agencies on alert as Hurricane Irma upgrade to Category 5
September 5, 2017
1 Min Read
You may also like
Crime • News
Grand Court judge held for DUI, Judicial Administration declines comment
September 5, 2017
News
Errington Webster sentencing postponed again
September 5, 2017
Crime • News
Boat stolen hours after being docked
September 5, 2017
About the author
Reshma Ragoonath
Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.