Government sends more aid to Anguilla

Cayman continued its Cayman-kindness today (26 September) sending a second relief mission to sister British Overseas Territory Anguilla.

A new team of doctors left for the island to replace the first group of doctors sent there two weeks ago to help, bring the country devastated by Hurricane Irma back to normalcy, Cayman 27’s Philipp Richter has this report.

The Island of Anguilla is slowly getting back on its feet from the effects of Hurricane Irma. The Cayman Islands Government is sending another team of doctors and nurses into the country, as well as supplies like water and construction materials to help the countries on going recovery process.

“It was an Ivan flashback, I mean some of the devastation that we saw, I mean it was the same as we had here in Ivan,” said Director of Hazard Management, McClearly Frederick.

Mr. Frederick, went to Anguilla two weeks ago to help the Government of Anguilla transition from the response phase after Hurricane Irma to the recovery phase.

“Electricity is number one, if you can get electricity in, then we can get business open, homes can have electricity, schools can open and all those things so that is the big priority right now,” said the Director.

Mr. Frederick says electricity should be fully restored in three months and even those she is faced with that prospect, like Anguillan Lelia Connor who has been in Cayman with her mother for knee surgery during Irma, she said there is no place like home.

“Very excited to go home, although I know it is going to be a challenge with no electricity, no current and the services are not going to be the same,” said Ms. Connor.

Mrs. Connor, who returned to Anguilla today, said does not know what to expect.

“It’s really heart breaking, especially the tourism industry, cause that is where I work in the tourism industry, see the hotels have been damaged, so it will be a while before we get back to work,” said Ms. Connor.

Health Service Authorities Dr. Vinton Douglas an emergency physician, whose medical team is replacing the doctors currently in Anguilla, anticipates lot of counselling will be needed there.

“Since we have experienced it, we can actually share this information with the citizens, let them know that pretty much you have lost all but you still have life,” said Dr. Douglas.

Officials from Hazard Management are going to Turks and Caicos tomorrow (27 September) to drop off supplies.

