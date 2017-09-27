Gov’t leaders head to UK to talk Financial Services

Cayman’s financial services industry takes centre-stage in the latest round of discussions between Government, the UK and Brussels-based EU officials.

According to a ministry release Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin, together with Financial Services Minister Hon. Tara Rivers and Councilor Austin Harris, left for the UK and Brussels yesterday (25 September.)

The Premier and his team, which also includes Financial Services ministry officials, are expected to discuss current global financial services developments, as well as, regulatory standards.

They return on 8 October.

