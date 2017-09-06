C3 Pure Fibre
Grand Court judge held for DUI, Judicial Administration declines comment

September 5, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
A female Grand Court judge is now on police bail after being arrested last night (4 September) for drunk driving and careless driving.

Cayman’s Judicial administration has declined to comment on the arrest or say if any disciplinary action will be taken against her pending the investigation. The 52-year-old woman was detained just before 10:15 pm following a crash on West Bay Road.

A police statement issued today (5 September) said the judge crashed into a wall along West Bay Road in the vicinity of Lime Tree Bay road. She was the driver and lone occupant of the vehicle. The woman received minor injuries that did not require hospital treatment.
She was subsequently arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and careless driving.

The judge was later released on police bail.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

