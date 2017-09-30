C3 Pure Fibre
Hamaty says further investigation into Peanuts license needed

September 29, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Key areas of concerns were raised in the internal audit report in the granting of the Peanuts liquor license and among the first people to raise the red flag on this issue was Tortuga Rums owner Robert Hamaty. He said it is clear from the report further investigations are warranted, but stopped short of calling for a criminal investigation. Mr. Hamaty joined Janelle Muttoo and Kevin Morales this evening (29 September) to discuss what he believes should be the next step following the findings of the report.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

