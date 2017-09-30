Key areas of concerns were raised in the internal audit report in the granting of the Peanuts liquor license and among the first people to raise the red flag on this issue was Tortuga Rums owner Robert Hamaty. He said it is clear from the report further investigations are warranted, but stopped short of calling for a criminal investigation. Mr. Hamaty joined Janelle Muttoo and Kevin Morales this evening (29 September) to discuss what he believes should be the next step following the findings of the report.
-
Hamaty says further investigation into Peanuts license needed
September 29, 2017
1 Min Read
