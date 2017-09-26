Hannah’s Heroes 5th Annual Big Shave: Highlights

Organizers of the fifth annual big shave for local charity Hannah’s Heroes, beat their goal of raising a quarter of a million dollars, raking in $267, 000 on Friday (22 September.) But that number is expected to grow as they are still tabulating donations they received for the St. Baldricks Foundation and childhood cancer research.

The big shave took place on Friday, Cayman 27 was there and we bring you the highlights.

“I just hope that they do find cures for all kinds of children’s cancer and that they make a lot of money so they can find cures,” said Leukemia survivor, Charli Foster.

“I mean it feels fantastic, I’m a 4 time shavee and my colleagues at Savage consulting its their first time and its my first time actually shaving with a team,” said 4th time participant, Eugene Nolan.

“It feels really amazing that I can just raise money by simply just making a lemonade stand or asking a friend if they can donate one or two dollars just for this cause,” said 11-year-old donor, Andrew Peene.

“And showing us that you care and that you care enough to take action, to raise money for research, so that we can save every single child’s life,” said Co-Founder of Hannah’s Heroes, Gaylene Meeson.

“I used to be one of those children and I just want to help them get better and find cures,” said Ms. Foster.

107 men, woman and children shaved their heads on Friday to raise funds for childhood cancer research. For more information on the St. Baldricks foundation or Hannah’s Heroes visit https://www.stbaldricks.org/events/mypage/10830/2016

