Health Ministry to extend Bodden Town Health Centre’s hours

Bodden Towners who leave work at a later time than most will now be able to access clinic services past 8 p.m.

Health Minister and Bodden Town East MLA Dwayne Seymour made the announcement last night as he met with his constituents at Bodden Town Civic Centre Wednesday night (13 September.)

“A lot of persons came to me and said they got off a work like 6′ O’clock in the evening by the time they get home it’s 6, 7 o’clock in the evening and if the clinic closed early there’s no way that they could reach in time to catch the clinic,” Mr. Seymour explained.

The Health Minister said he is currently working on an ambulance bay to house a full time ambulance at the health centre.

The plan is supported by H.S.A’s CEO Lizzette Yearwood.

