C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Postpaid Mobile Plans
News

Hurlston’s defence enters no-case submission

September 11, 2017
Add Comment
Felicia Rankin
1 Min Read

Gary Hurlston returned to Grand Court today for the continuation of the on going rape trial, where the defence entered a no case submission.

Mr. Hurlston’s defence attorney Crister Brady questioned the validity of the complainants testimony.

After it was revealed she lied initially to officers fearing she broke curfew and her supposed lack of injuries bellow the waist.

Mr. Brady felt the defendant should not be forced to answer to what he called a case of lies.

 

 

 

About the author

View All Posts

Felicia Rankin

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Eclipze
Kirk Freeport1
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: