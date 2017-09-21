Hurricane evacuees can attend Government schools as provisions announced

Those fleeing the devastation felt after Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Maria are being offered special provisions here in Cayman.

Spaces in government schools have been temporarily opened and school fees have been waved for British Overseas Territories evacuees who wish to have their children attend, according to a Government Information Services press release.

The offer is open for the remainder of this school year. Completed registration forms can be forwarded to:

Grand Cayman

Mr. Errol Levy

Senior Registration/Attendance/Truancy Officer

Office of Registration & Communication Services

Department of Education Services (DES),

130 Thomas Russell Way

George Town, Grand Cayman

Tel: 345-244- 1816

Email: errol.levy@gov.ky

Cayman Brac and Little Cayman

Mrs. Tammy Hopkins

Senior School Improvement Officer

Cayman Brac Teachers’ Centre

Tel: 948-0356

Email: tammy.banks-dacosta@gov.ky

Government also is partnering with Dart to open a temporary quarantine facility for evacuees’ pets that do not meet import requirements.

Dart is providing the fenced facility at no charge.

Government will pay the maintenance and associated costs.

An email sent to a government spokesperson asking how much that will be was not returned.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

