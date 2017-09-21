Hurricane evacuees can attend Government schools as provisions announced

Those fleeing the devastation felt after Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Maria are being offered special provisions here in Cayman.
Spaces in government schools have been temporarily opened and school fees have been waved for British Overseas Territories evacuees who wish to have their children attend, according to a Government Information Services press release.
The offer is open for the remainder of this school year. Completed registration forms can be forwarded to:
Grand Cayman
Mr. Errol Levy
Senior Registration/Attendance/Truancy Officer
Office of Registration & Communication Services
Department of Education Services (DES),
130 Thomas Russell Way
George Town, Grand Cayman
Tel: 345-244- 1816
Email: errol.levy@gov.ky
Cayman Brac and Little Cayman
Mrs. Tammy Hopkins
Senior School Improvement Officer
Cayman Brac Teachers’ Centre
Tel: 948-0356
Email: tammy.banks-dacosta@gov.ky
Government also is partnering with Dart to open a temporary quarantine facility for evacuees’ pets that do not meet import requirements.
Dart is providing the fenced facility at no charge.
Government will pay the maintenance and associated costs.
An email sent to a government spokesperson asking how much that will be was not returned.
