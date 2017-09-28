C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Postpaid Mobile Plans
Parade of Lights
News

Immigration Department cuts work permit fees for hurricane evacuees

September 27, 2017
Add Comment
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

The Department of Immigration Wednesday (27 September) announced it’s cutting work permit fees for some employees who evacuated their home countries due to the destruction of hurricanes Irma and Maria. 

The DOI says the moves will not impact local businesses nor Caymanians seeking positions. 

Right now, employees and their dependents first arrive on a 60-day visitors stamp. After that period of time, however, their employers must apply to have them on a work permit. Government announced three-month work permit fees for accountants and attorneys will be cut by 75% while six-month permits will be cut by 50%. Other positions will have their fees capped. 

Fees will be waived altogether for those working from the Sister Islands. 

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze
Kirk Freeport1
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: