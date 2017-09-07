Thursday morning update: Irma’s path still projected north of Cayman; Storm will pass Hispaniola, Turks and Caicos today

National Hurricane Center forecasters continue to predict Hurricane Irma will swing north at some point over the next few days, either into the Florida Keys or panhandle or further west into the Gulf of Mexico.

Cayman Islands National Weather Service forecasters continue to urge residents to monitor the storm as they expect the category five hurricane will impact Cayman’s weather starting this weekend.

Much of the Caribbean has already felt devastating damage from the storm, one of the strongest recorded in the Atlantic.

Irma continues to move west-northwest at 17 miles per hour with maximum sustained winds of 180 miles per hour.

The NHC says the storm has become a bit more disorganised but expects it to remain a powerful category four or five storm for the next several days. It’s expected to remain on its current path before turning north.

Forecasters expect Irma to move just north of the coast of Hispaniola Thursday (7 September) and be near the Turks and Caicos and southeastern Bahamas by evening.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 50 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 185 miles.

Tune into Cayman 27 News at 6 p.m. for more.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for…

* Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano to the northern border with

Haiti

* Haiti from the northern border with the Dominican Republic to Le

Mole St. Nicholas

* Southeastern Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands

* Central Bahamas

* Northwestern Bahamas

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for…

* Cuba from Matanzas province eastward to Guantanamo province

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

* Dominican Republic from south of Cabo Engano westward to the

southern border with Haiti

* Haiti from south of Le Mole St. Nicholas to Port-Au-Prince

* Cuba provinces of Guantanamo, Holguin, and Las Tunas

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

