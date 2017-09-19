Three Jamaican nationals appeared in court Monday (18 September) on drug and immigration charges. The trio was arrested on a canoe last Thursday (14 September.)
The men aged 31, 37 and 53 respectively were charged with importation of ganja and possession of a ganja. They were also charged with illegal entry under the Immigration Law.
The three men were arrested around 11 p.m. on Thursday after a brief pursuit from the Joint Marine Unit boat. A large quantity of packages were recovered by police, as well as, with caged roosters.
Jamaicans in court for ganja
