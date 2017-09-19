C3 Pure Fibre
Jamaicans in court for ganja

September 19, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Three Jamaican nationals appeared in court Monday (18 September) on drug and immigration charges. The trio was arrested on a canoe last Thursday (14 September.)
The men aged 31, 37 and 53 respectively were charged with importation of ganja and possession of a ganja. They were also charged with illegal entry under the Immigration Law.
The three men were arrested around 11 p.m. on Thursday after a brief pursuit from the Joint Marine Unit boat. A large quantity of packages were recovered by police, as well as, with caged roosters.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

