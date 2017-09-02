JMU rescues boaters, safety reminder issued

Five people were rescued by the Joint Marine Unit Thursday evening after their boat began taking in water near Stingray City.

According to the RCIPS the incident happened sometime after 6 pm Thursday (31 August.)

Police said two JMU vessels responded to the distress call and towed the boat safely ashore.

Police say all five, four passengers and one crew member, were in good health.

The RCIPS reminds all boaters that having adequate safety equipment on board is crucial and that boat operators are responsible for the safety of their passengers.

