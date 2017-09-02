JMU rescues boaters, safety reminder issued

C3 Pure Fibre
September 1, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Five people were rescued by the Joint Marine Unit Thursday evening after their boat began taking in water near Stingray City.
According to the RCIPS the incident happened sometime after 6 pm Thursday (31 August.)
Police said two JMU vessels responded to the distress call and towed the boat safely ashore.
Police say all five, four passengers and one crew member, were in good health.
The RCIPS reminds all boaters that having adequate safety equipment on board is crucial and that boat operators are responsible for the safety of their passengers.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

