Josh Bodden jailed for attempted rape

September 19, 2017
Felicia Rankin
Josh Bodden was sentenced Monday (18 September) to a total of 12 years imprisonment for four sexual offences, including the attempted rape of a woman on Barkers Beach last year.

The 29-year-old West Bay resident will only spend four years behind bars for his crimes as his sentences, which range from 2 years to 4 years, will run concurrently.

Today Justice Charles Quinn handed down his sentence in Grand Court. He said Mr. Bodden committed a violent sexual attack on an innocent woman and his crime has a negative adverse affect on our islands.

My. Bodden was convicted of attempted rape, two counts of indecent assault and one count of assault causing actual bodily harm earlier this year.

 

