C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Postpaid Mobile Plans
Environment News

Keen eye of Port Director’s son saves baby sea turtle

September 20, 2017
Add Comment
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

The keen eye of Port Authority Director Clement Reid’s 7-year old son Asher helped rescue a turtle hatchling in distress.

It happened just a couple weeks ago when Hurricane Irma was brushing Cayman with high winds and seas.

The Cayman Prep student was at the Port with his dad to check on the weather when he noticed something was amiss in one of the drains. It turned out to be a helpless Green sea turtle hatchling. Mr. Reid said his son’s hands were small enough to reach through the drain to save the endangered animal.

DOE turtle intern Lucy Collyer poses with 7-year old Asher Reid with the endangered turtle hatchling.

“It seemed to be quite dehydrated, we didn’t know how long it had been in the drain, so we contacted the Department of Environment and they were out collecting the same thing, turtles that had washed up from the storm, and they came and collected it and released it that night back into the ocean,” said Mr. Reid.

The proud parent told Cayman 27 his son Asher has always been environmentally conscious.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze
Kirk Freeport1
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: