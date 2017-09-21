Keen eye of Port Director’s son saves baby sea turtle

The keen eye of Port Authority Director Clement Reid’s 7-year old son Asher helped rescue a turtle hatchling in distress.

It happened just a couple weeks ago when Hurricane Irma was brushing Cayman with high winds and seas.

The Cayman Prep student was at the Port with his dad to check on the weather when he noticed something was amiss in one of the drains. It turned out to be a helpless Green sea turtle hatchling. Mr. Reid said his son’s hands were small enough to reach through the drain to save the endangered animal.

“It seemed to be quite dehydrated, we didn’t know how long it had been in the drain, so we contacted the Department of Environment and they were out collecting the same thing, turtles that had washed up from the storm, and they came and collected it and released it that night back into the ocean,” said Mr. Reid.

The proud parent told Cayman 27 his son Asher has always been environmentally conscious.

