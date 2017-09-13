UFC 215 is in the books and TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter join us to break down all the action. Bronsteter provides fight-by-fight analysis with insight into this weekend’s ‘UFC Fight Night’. Who is next for Amanda Nunes? Who impressed him the most at UFC 215? We dig into all the answers!
-
Share This!
Let’s Talk Sports: Aaron Bronsteter, UFC Content Editor for TSN
September 13, 2017
1 Min Read
You may also like
Sports
Cricket: Wight brothers unhappy with state of cricket in Cayman
September 12, 2017
About the author
Jordan Armenise
From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.