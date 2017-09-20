Let’s Talk Sports: Alicia Dixon and Ashley Frederick

The HSM Vipers (12-1) will take on the Greenhouse Lynx (9-2-2) in Saturday’s women’s flag football finals. The Lynx are the only team to tie the Vipers when they drew 6-6 on 19 August.

Vipers Alicia Dixon says they’ve learned from their 6-6 tie back in August and will be ready for a battle, while Frederick adds defense will be the turning point, predicting a Lynx shutout and win for her squad.

Early line: Vipers +8

Prediction: Vipers 14-7

Festivities kick off at 2:00pm Saturday at the Ed Bush Stadium, with games starting at 3:00pm

