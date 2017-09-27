After a dominant season, HSM Vipers Alicia Dixon says team work was the key to their 20-7 win over the Greenhouse Lynx to claim the 2017 Women’s Flag Football Championship. Maggie Ebanks adds although the Lynx intercepted quarterback Lisa Malice’s pass early in the game, pinning them inside their own 20 yard line, the team stuck together and came through in the end.
-
Share This!
Let’s Talk Sports: HSM Vipers Alicia Dixon and Maggie Ebanks
September 27, 2017
1 Min Read
You may also like
Let's Talk Sports • Sports
Let’s Talk Sports: CIASA Technical Director Bailey Weathers
September 27, 2017
Sports
Flag Football: Panthers, Vipers cruise to 2017 Championships
September 26, 2017
Sports
Edwards, Cole run personal bests to win third ‘Fidelity Two-Mile’ race
September 26, 2017
About the author
Jordan Armenise
From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.