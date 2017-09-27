C3 Pure Fibre
Let’s Talk Sports: HSM Vipers Alicia Dixon and Maggie Ebanks

September 27, 2017
Jordan Armenise
After a dominant season, HSM Vipers Alicia Dixon says team work was the key to their 20-7 win over the Greenhouse Lynx to claim the 2017 Women’s Flag Football Championship. Maggie Ebanks adds although the Lynx intercepted quarterback Lisa Malice’s pass early in the game, pinning them inside their own 20 yard line, the team stuck together and came through in the end.

