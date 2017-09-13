Let’s Talk Sports: Peter Anderson, Technical Director Cayman Cricket

On the heels on a winless tour of South Africa at the ICC’s World Cricket League’s Division Five tournament, many in the cricket community both past and present, are disappointed. Sports Councillor David Wight and brother Chris Wight, both former cricketers themselves took to social media to air their frustrations with the program, but did they go too far? Or is their assessment of the program unfair based on the current sports climate compared to previous era. We spoke with Technical Director Peter Anderson who set the record straight.

