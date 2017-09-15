Who were the big winners of week one in the NFL? What’s the latest in the NHL offseason? Will Wammer get to discuss golf? That and more in the first edition of The Round Table…which is more of an oval shaped table.
Let’s Talk Sports: The Round Table with Paul Wammer and Shawn Cain
September 15, 2017
1 Min Read
