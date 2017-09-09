Lightning strike closes Jamaica airport: CAL cancels Kingston flights

Cayman Airways cancels Kingston-bound flights after a lightning strike forces the Normal Manley International Airport to close.

According to a Cayman Airways statement issued this afternoon (9 September) on Friday 8 September Cayman Airways flights KX606 and KX607 between Grand Cayman and Kingston were delayed due to limited operations at Norman Manley International Airport (NMIA) as a result of a lightning strike which caused “significant equipment failure for air traffic control in Kingston.”

The airspace at that airport was closed today and Cayman Airways’ Kingston-bound flight KX600, which was scheduled to depart Grand Cayman at 7 a.m., and KX601, which was scheduled to depart Kingston at 8:55 a.m., were delayed while awaiting an update from NMIA.

Around 11 a.m. NMIA confirmed that the airport will remain closed until at least 7 p.m. today, causing the cancellation of Cayman Airways flights KX600 and KX601.

Cayman Airways says it has added recovery flights for Sunday morning (10 September) to accommodate all affected passengers.

Those flights: KX3600 will depart Grand Cayman at 11 a.m. and arrive in Kingston at Noon. Flight KX3601 will depart Kingston at 12:50 p.m. and arrive on Grand Cayman at 1:55 p.m.

All affected passengers will be be automatically rolled on to the recovery flights, but passengers are asked to call Cayman Airways Reservations on 345-949-2311 to reconfirm their reservations.​

