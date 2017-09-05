C3 Pure Fibre
Loose-leaf note only record of senior RCIPS officers meeting, FOI request reveals

September 4, 2017
Joe Avary
The RCIPS said one loose-leaf, hand-written piece of paper is the only note that exists of a meeting between senior officers, and that three investigators transferred out of the Family Services Unit following a botched investigation of a sex abuse case involving an 11-year-old girl. This information was released in response to a Freedom of Information request initially sent to police in November 2016.

Police told Cayman 27 no other notes were kept of the meeting.  Police also declined to release a report of the Professional Standards Unit. They said the record is subject to legal privilege and would disclose personal information.  Speaking at a press conference last week about the FSU, top cop Derek Byrne stopped short of calling the re-assignments ‘demotions.’

He said so-called ‘corporate failures’ overshadowed any individual failures.

“When an organisation doesn’t identify or deal with the risks that are there, if staff are overworked and under-resourced, that’s a corporate failure. And even though there is a supervisor in the unit, that person can hardly be expected to deal with the pressured environment in which they are working,” said Commissioner Byrne.

Commissioner Byrne said he went through the disciplinary process in the matter and deemed that the officers should not be fired. Cayman 27 could not tell from the hand-written note who were the officers involved, nor where they were transferred.

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

