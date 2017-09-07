C3 Pure Fibre
Crime News

Man held after ganja haul found in Windsor Park

September 6, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
One man is in custody after police seize more than a quarter-ton of marijuana. Police arrested a 43-year-old George Town man yesterday (5 September) after finding 522 lbs of ganja in a mid-morning raid.
According to the RCIPS Police and Customs officers carried out the operation at a Windsor Park residence.
The man was arrested on suspicion of several drug offences.
Investigations continue.

