Man held after ganja haul found in Windsor Park

One man is in custody after police seize more than a quarter-ton of marijuana. Police arrested a 43-year-old George Town man yesterday (5 September) after finding 522 lbs of ganja in a mid-morning raid.

According to the RCIPS Police and Customs officers carried out the operation at a Windsor Park residence.

The man was arrested on suspicion of several drug offences.

Investigations continue.

