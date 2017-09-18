C3 Pure Fibre
Crime News

Man killed in domestic row in North Side

September 17, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Police are currently on the scene of a murder in North Side following a domestic dispute.

Details are few at the moment, but Cayman 27 understands a 23-year-old man was stabbed this evening on Union Street, Frank Sound following an altercation with a female companion. Initial reports state the victim was stabbed in the chest.

The RCIPS has confirmed the incident and are expected to issue a statement with further details shortly. A woman is currently in custody in connection with the incident.

We will have more on this developing story as information becomes available, do check back for updates.

Remember to tune in for our 6pm newscast tomorrow for more on this and other stories.

 

 

 

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

