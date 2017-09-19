C3 Pure Fibre
Man on trial for sexual assault of a 7-year-old girl, allegedly transmits STD to young victim

September 19, 2017
Felicia Rankin
1 Min Read

A 57-year-old man went on trial today (18 September) for allegedly sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl last year.

The child, according to prosecution, contracted a sexually transmitted disease following on the alleged attack.

Today the man, who cannot be named due to a court order, appeared before Justice Tim Owen charged with one count of gross indecency in the judge only trial.

The child’s mother testified at the trial today. She said the STD contracted by her daughter is curable and the young girl is no longer infected.

The trial continues tomorrow.

 

Felicia Rankin

