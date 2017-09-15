McTaggart: No financial aid on cards

While Cayman has been taking an active role in relief efforts for British Overseas Territories impacted by Hurricane Irma. Finance Minister Hon. Roy McTaggart said there are no plans to offer financial aid just yet.

Mr McTaggart said the idea has not been discussed yet, but if any such decision is made there will be some juggling before the budget in October.

“My guess is we would probably try and deal with it out of this year’s budget and whether that would mean taking, seeking a supplementary appropriation or trying to find savings in other areas to do it, but I just don’t know though,” Mr McTaggart said.

This week Cayman delivered 16-thousand pounds of relief supplies and personnel to Anguilla. While police are in Turks and Caicos and BVI to assist with efforts there.

