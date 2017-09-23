C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Postpaid Mobile Plans
Culture Environment News

Meet 2017’s International Scuba Diving Hall of Fame local honourees

September 22, 2017
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
2 Min Read

The International Scuba Diving Hall of Fame gala is one week away, and this year the Ministry of Tourism is recognising two locals for their contributions to the sport.

The first of this year’s local honourees is Kent Eldemire, a third-generation salvage diver whose first job after leaving school was working with his father as a commercial diver. He served as a dive training officer with the Jamaican Defence Force, qualified as a royal navy master diver, and trained in underwater welding and explosives.

He trained members of the RCIPS to dive, helped identify the marine parks boundaries, and is the first known diver to explore the 12 mile banks.

Next is Jason Washington. A 20-year veteran of Cayman’s dive industry and owner of Ambassador Divers. He has been a leader in the fight against the invasive lionfish, founding the Cayman United Lionfish League, whose quarterly tournaments have helped remove tens of thousands of lionfish from our waters.

He is also credited with creating a demand for lionfish in Cayman’s local restaurant scene, and putting Cayman on the map as the world’s culinary lionfish capital.

He also created iDive Cayman, a web portal that allows visitors to explore Cayman’s dive sites through video tours.

The International Scuba Diving Hall of Fame induction ceremony takes place next Friday night (29 September) at the Marriott.

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Kirk Freeport1
Eclipze
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: